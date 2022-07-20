 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TV SCHEDULE: Friday, July 22

AUTO RACING: Formula 1: Practice, ESPNU, 6:55 and 9:55 a.m.; NASCAR Truck: Qualifying, FS1, 3:30 p.m.; NASCAR ARCA: The General Tires Delivers 200, FS1, 5:30 p.m.

CFL: Winnipeg at Edmonton, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

CYCLING: UCI: The Tour de France Stage 19, USA, 7 a.m.

GOLF: LPGA: The Amundi Evian Championship, GOLF, 4 and 8:30 a.m.; PGA Champions: The Senior Open Championship, GOLF, 6 and 10:30 a.m.; PGA: The 3M Open, GOLF, 1 p.m.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS: Bellator 283 Main Card: Douglas Lima vs Jason Jackson (Welterweights), SHO, 9 p.m.

MLB: Colorado at Milwaukee, BSWI, 7 p.m.

TBT BASKETBALL: India Rising vs Boeheim's Army, ESPN, 6 p.m.; We Are D3 vs AfterShocks, ESPNU, 8 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD: World Championships Day 8, USA, 7:30 p.m.

X GAMES: X Games 2022, ESPN, 8 p.m.

