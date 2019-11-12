AUTO RACING: Xfinity Series practice, NBCSN, 1:30 and 4:30 p.m.; Monster Energy Cup Series practice, NBCSN, 2:30 and 5:30 p.m.; Gander Outdoors Truck Series qualifying, FS1, 3:30 p.m.; Gander Outdoors Truck Series The Ford EcoBoost 200, FS1, 7 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Elon at Michigan, BTN, 6 p.m.; West Virginia at Pittsburgh, ESPNU, 6 p.m.; California State (Northridge) at Auburn, SEC, 6 p.m.; Alabama at Rhode Island, NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.; South Dakota State at Nebraska, BTN, 8 p.m.; BYU at Houston, ESPNU, 8 p.m.; Gonzaga at Texas A&M, SEC, 8 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Louisiana Tech at Marshall, CBSSN, 6 p.m.; Fresno State at San Diego State, ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.
GOLF: PGA The Mayakoba Classic, GOLF, noon
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS: Bellator 234, Paramount, 6:30 p.m.
NBA: Washington at Minnesota, FSNO, 7 p.m.; Utah at Memphis, ESPN, 7 p.m.; Boston at Golden State, ESPN, 9:30 p.m.
MEN’S CONCACAF NATIONS LEAGUE SOCCER: U.S. vs Canada, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.