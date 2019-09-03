Friday
NASCAR AUTO RACING
Xfinity Series practice, NBCSN 1 and 3 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Wake Forest at Rice, CBSSN, 7 p.m.; Marshall at Boise State, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Washington at Michigan State, BTN, 6 p.m.; Ohio State at Texas A&M, SEC, 8 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Baylor at Wisconsin, BTN, 8 p.m.
MLB
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, FSWI, 7 p.m.; Cleveland at Minnesota, FSNO, 7 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER
UEFA Germany vs Netherlands, ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.; International Friendly U.S. vs Mexico, FS1, 8 p.m.
U.S. OPEN TENNIS
Men’s Doubles Championship, ESPN2, 11 a.m.; Men’s Semifinals, ESPN2, 3 p.m.
WNBA
Chicago at Connecticut, NBA, 6:30 p.m.; Minnesota at Phoenix, NBA, 9 p.m.
