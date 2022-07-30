TV SCHEDULE: Monday, August 1

MLB: Detroit at Minnesota, BSNO, 6:30 p.m.; Boston at Houston, ESPN, 7 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The Hy-Vee supermarket chain plans to open its new La Crosse grocery store and its convenience store next to it in October, the company said i…
An Illinois woman has been accused of stealing more than $6,000 from Menards across Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana, including in Mount Pleasant.
A 29-year-old La Crosse man has been arrested after allegedly punching a woman in the face and striking her with a blowtorch.
Some of the first units at a massive new North Side housing development will be completed by mid-October, the first phase in a $23 million pro…
WEST SALEM — The light bulb went off in Jason Slusser’s brain as someone else was picking it for information.
An arrest warrant has been issued for a 42-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a young child.
Divorces granted in La Crosse County:
Vernon Memorial Healthcare (VMH) physician Dr. James DeLine has announced his impending retirement, which will occur next year, fall of 2023.
West Salem police have announced the arrest of a 23-year-old Centerton, Arkansas, man accused of providing a fatal dose of fentanyl to a villa…
WINONA—Daniel L. Schneider, age 63, of Winona, passed away on Friday, July 22, 2022, at his home.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.