TV SCHEDULE: Monday, December 13

TODAY MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Albany at Boston College, ACC, 7 p.m.
NBA: Milwaukee at Boston, BSWI, 6:30 p.m.
NFL: LA Rams at Arizona, ABC and ESPN, 7:15 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
TODAY MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Albany at Boston College, ACC, 7 p.m.
NBA: Milwaukee at Boston, BSWI, 6:30 p.m.
NFL: LA Rams at Arizona, ABC and ESPN, 7:15 p.m.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
ONALASKA -- Onalaska Middle School is canceling classes and all after school activities for Tuesday, Dec. 7, due to a "serious threat." The di…
While a foot or more of snow falls to the north, much of southern Wisconsin will see just light snow or rain and potentially ice, according to forecasters.
Five businesses have brought new life to the two buildings in The Timbers development, which opened in 2007 along Hwy. 35 in Onalaska.
A Durand man accused of sexually assaulting three young girls was sentenced Friday to serve 32 years in prison.
A crash in Minneapolis early Thursday that followed a police pursuit of an SUV that was reportedly stolen has left two juveniles dead and three others hospitalized, authorities said.
If the storm track changes, southern Wisconsin could see a greater impact from the system that is expected to deliver heavy snow to a slice of central and northern Wisconsin Friday into Saturday, according to forecasters.
A Vernon County business commonly known as Amish Wal-Mart was destroyed by a fire on Saturday, authorities said.
A woman who acted as the buyer for a drug dealing and money laundering operation was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison on Wednesday in Sauk County Circuit Court.
Television producer Kyle Peltz is always looking for unique criminal justice stories, and he found what he was looking for in the death of Bar…
"If you're on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid off," Better.com CEO Vishal Garg said on a Zoom webinar last week.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.