TV SCHEDULE: Monday, January 9

COLLEGE FOOTBALL NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP: TCU vs Georgia, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU, 6:45 p.m.
NBA: Milwaukee at New York, BSWI, 6:30 p.m.
A 34-year-old Onalaska man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail after police arrested him for possessing and distributing sexually graph…
A 37-year-old Onalaska man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail after allegedly failing to negotiate a roundabout Thursday while driving drunk.
“Philanthropy is embedded in their DNA — it’s just who they are and what they do.”
Raymond and Kelsey Anderson will mark the first three months of their new Affogato Lane Coffee Co. with a grand opening celebration from 8 a.m…
The ex-wife of a Silicon Valley super-investor. The billionaire founders of ULINE. Tim Michels and his brothers. Mike Bloomberg. The governor …
A driver was killed and a passenger critically injured in a crash in Monroe County on Wednesday night, authorities reported.
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was administered CPR before being driven away in an ambulance during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
SPARTA — Prosecutors and victims described Thomas Wayne Aspseter as a selfish, remorseless human being with almost no redeeming qualities.
The following divorces were granted in La Crosse County:
A missing man’s body was found in the Wisconsin River on Tuesday, about 58 hours after he was last seen, the Wisconsin Dells Police Department reported.
