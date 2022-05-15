TV SCHEDULE: Monday, May 16

MLB: Atlanta at Milwaukee, BSWI, 6:30 p.m.; Minnesota at Oakland, BSNO, 8:30 p.m.
"I've got a serious situation here," the unidentified passenger said in the audio. "My pilot has gone incoherent, and I have no idea how to fly the airplane."
A 40-year-old La Crosse man was sentenced on Monday to 16 years after sexually assaulting a child who was 13 years old at the time, causing he…
The Onalaska Police Department has released names and new details regarding a standoff that occurred Tuesday.
A 2-year-old child died Sunday in a farm machinery accident in Monroe County.
Donations continue to pour in for the Coats family of Monroe County, who lost four children to a house fire.
A La Crosse man could face life in prison after being charged with the sexual assault of a child.
An autopsy found the 20-month-old girl had been beaten and had sustained multiple skull fractures.
Alexandria Hernandez, 18, of Wyoming was charged Tuesday with interfering with child custody after being found May 9 in Onalaska with a missin…
A La Crosse man was arrested after two incidents of domestic abuse.
