AUTO RACING: FIM MotoGP: The French Grand Prix (taped), CNBC, 2 p.m.; NASCAR Cup: The Goodyear 400, FS1, 2 p.m.; IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Motul Course de Monterey, NBC, 2 p.m.

BOWLING: PBA: The Players Championship, FOX, noon.

COLLEGE BASEBALL: Miami at Pittsburgh, ACCN, 11 a.m.; Minnesota at Maryland, BTN, 11 a.m.; Penn St. at Nebraska, ESPN2, 11 a.m.; Georgia at Missouri, SECN, noon; Clemson at Virginia Tech, ACCN, 2 p.m.; Northwestern at Michigan, BTN, 2 p.m.; Alabama at Texas A&M, SECN, 3 p.m.

NCAA MEN'S LACROSSE TOURNAMENT: Bryant at Johns Hopkins, ESPNU, 11 a.m.; Michigan at Cornell, ESPNU, 1:30 p.m.; Delaware at Duke, ESPNU, 4 p.m.; Princeton at Penn St., ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE ROWING: Pac-12 Tournament: Women’s Championship, PAC12N, 11 a.m.; Pac-12 Tournament: Men’s Championship, PAC12N, 11:50 a.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL: NCAA Softball Selection Show, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD: Atlantic Coast Tournament: Championships (taped), ACCN, 6:30 a.m.; Pac-12 Tournament: Championships, PAC12N, 3 p.m.

FISHING: Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 Whataburger Bassmaster Elite at Lay Lake, FS1, 7 a.m.

GOLF: DP World Tour: The Soudal Open, GOLF, 6:30 a.m.; LIV Golf: Final Round, CW, noon; PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, GOLF, noon, CBS, 2 p.m.; PGA Champions: The Regions Tradition, GOLF, 2 p.m.; LPGA: The Cognizant Founders Cup GOLF, 4 p.m.

HORSE RACING: NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2, 11:30 a.m.

MEN'S IIHF HOCKEY: World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Hungary, NHLN, 4 a.m.; World Championship Group Stage: Norway vs. Switzerland, NHLN, 8 a.m.; World Championship Group Stage: Sweden vs. Austria, NHLN, noon.

MLB: LA Angels at Cleveland, PEACOCK, 10:30 a.m.; Kansas City at Milwaukee, BSWI, 1:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, BSNO, 1:10 p.m.; St. Louis at Boston, ESPN, 6 p.m.

NBA PLAYOFFS: Philadelphia at Boston, ABC, 2:30 p.m.

NHL PLAYOFFS: Vegas at Edmonton, TBD, TBD.

RODEO: PBR: The World Finals, Top 15, CBS, noon; PBR: The World Finals, CBSSN, 2 p.m.

MEN'S RUGBY: Premiership Tournament: Leicester at Sale, CNBC, 9 a.m.; HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series: Day 1 (taped), CNBC, 3:30 p.m.

MEN'S SOCCER: Serie A: Napoli at Monza, CBSSN, 8 a.m.; Premier League: Manchester City at Everton, USA, 8 a.m.; Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Arsenal, USA, 10:30 a.m.; La Liga: FC Barcelona at Espanyol, ESPN, 1:55 p.m.; CPL: York United FC at Pacific FC, FS2, 5 p.m.; MLS: San Jose at LA Galaxy, FS1, 8:30 p.m.

WOMEN'S SOCCER: Bundesliga: Wolfsburg at Eintracht Frankfurt, CBSSN, 5:55 a.m.

TENNIS: Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS, 4 a.m., 4 a.m. (Monday); Italian Open-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS, 5 a.m., 5 a.m. (Monday).

USFL FOOTBALL: New Jersey vs. Philadelphia, NBC, 11 a.m.; Memphis vs. New Orleans, FOX, 2 p.m.