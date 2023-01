TV SCHEDULE: Tuesday, January 24

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Penn State at Rutgers, BTN, 5:30 p.m.; Miami at Florida State, ESPNU, 6 p.m.; Notre Dame at NC State, ACC, 6 p.m.; DePaul at Georgetown, FS1, 6 p.m.; Ohio State at Illinois, ESPN, 6 p.m.; LSU at Arkansas, ESPN2, 6 p.m.; Missouri at Ole Miss, SEC, 6 p.m.; Eastern Michigan at Toledo, CBSSN, 6 p.m.; Kansas State at Iowa State, ESPNU, 8 p.m.; Georgia Tech at Clemson, ACC, 8 p.m.; North Carolina at Syracuse, ESPN, 8 p.m.; Kentucky at Vanderbilt, SEC, 8 p.m.; Fresno State at Boise State, FS1, 8 p.m.; Wyoming at UNLV, CBSSN, 10 p.m.