TV SCHEDULE: Tuesday, November 23

Tuesday MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL Chris Paul HBCU Tip-Off consolation, ESPNU, 1 p.m. and championship, ESPNU, 3:30 p.m.

Maui Invite consolation, ESPN2, 1:30 and ESPNU, 9:30 p.m.

Maui Invite semis, ESPN, 4 and 7 p.m.

Legends Classic consolation, ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Buffalo at Stephen F. Austin, CBSSN, 5 p.m.

Jackson State at Indiana, BTN, 6 p.m.

St. Francis (BKN) at St. John’s, FS2, 6 p.m.

Legends Classic championship, ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

Kennesaw State at Wake Forest, ACC, 7 p.m.

Illinois State at Saint Louis, CBSSN, 7:30 p.m.

Tennessee State at Nebraska, FS1, 8 p.m.

Hall of Fame Classic championship, ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

Gonzaga vs UCLA, ESPN, 9 p.m.

North Carolina A&T at Stanford, PAC12, 9 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL W. Michigan at N. Illinois, ESPNU, 6 p.m.

NBA LA Lakers at New York, TNT, 6:30 p.m.

Denver at Portland, TNT, 9 p.m.

MEN’S SOCCER MLS Playoff: Orlando City SC at Nashville SC, FS1, 7 p.m.

MLS Playoff: Real Salt Lake at Seattle, FS1, 9:30 p.m.

