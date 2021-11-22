TV SCHEDULE: Tuesday, November 23

Tuesday MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL Chris Paul HBCU Tip-Off consolation, ESPNU, 1 p.m. and championship, ESPNU, 3:30 p.m.
Maui Invite consolation, ESPN2, 1:30 and ESPNU, 9:30 p.m.
Maui Invite semis, ESPN, 4 and 7 p.m.
Legends Classic consolation, ESPN2, 4 p.m.
Buffalo at Stephen F. Austin, CBSSN, 5 p.m.
Jackson State at Indiana, BTN, 6 p.m.
St. Francis (BKN) at St. John’s, FS2, 6 p.m.
Legends Classic championship, ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.
Kennesaw State at Wake Forest, ACC, 7 p.m.
Illinois State at Saint Louis, CBSSN, 7:30 p.m.
Tennessee State at Nebraska, FS1, 8 p.m.
Hall of Fame Classic championship, ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.
Gonzaga vs UCLA, ESPN, 9 p.m.
North Carolina A&T at Stanford, PAC12, 9 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL W. Michigan at N. Illinois, ESPNU, 6 p.m.
NBA LA Lakers at New York, TNT, 6:30 p.m.
Denver at Portland, TNT, 9 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER MLS Playoff: Orlando City SC at Nashville SC, FS1, 7 p.m.
MLS Playoff: Real Salt Lake at Seattle, FS1, 9:30 p.m.