MLB: Houston at Tampa Bay, TBS, 5:30 p.m.; N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, BSWI, 6:30 p.m.; Minnesota at Kansas City, BSNO, 7 p.m.; St. Louis at San Diego, TBS, 8:30 p.m.
TV SCHEDULE: Tuesday, September 20
Related to this story
Most Popular
The man convicted in the 1981 murder and sexual assault of Susan Erickson is now living in the same community where the crime occurred.
Its owners opened Fork & Fable Crafthouse on Saturday at 1003 S. 16th St. in La Crosse, where they operated the Arterial Bar & Grill b…
If you're thinking about going to a high school football game on Friday, it may be a good idea to cancel pre-game dinner plans.
One has volunteered for Oktoberfest for more than 30 years. The other served 30-plus years as a local firefighter. Later in September, they’ll…
Divorces granted in La Crosse County:
The Homecoming dance at Logan High School was canceled Saturday night due to a threat. The school district sent the following letter to Logan …
Classes at Monona Grove High School were canceled Friday after the school’s art teacher and tennis coach died during a tennis match Thursday.
Packers' second-year wide receiver Amari Rodgers responded by saying he hasn't "earned trust” from Aaron Rodgers.
A federal grand jury in Madison has indicted a 44-year-old Tomah man for misrepresenting his business as veteran-owned to obtain federal contr…
A 45-year-old Madison man was also killed when he stepped into the path of an oncoming semitruck on Interstate 90, the State Patrol said.