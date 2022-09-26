 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TV SCHEDULE: Tuesday, September 27

MLB: St. Louis at Milwaukee, BSWI, 6:30 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, BSNO, 6:30 p.m.

MEN'S SOCCER: International Friendly: Saudi Arabia vs U.S., FS1, 1 p.m.

