TV SCHEDULE: Wednesday, October 14

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Appalachian State at Georgia Southern, ESPN, 6:30 p.m.
GOLF: PGA: The CJ Cup, GOLF, 4 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER: UEFA Nations League: Netherlands vs. Italy, ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.
MLB PLAYOFFS: LA Dodgers vs. Atlanta, FS1, 5 p.m.; Tampa Bay vs. Houston, TBS, 7:30 p.m.
TENNIS: St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Early Rounds, TENNIS, 5 a.m.; St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Early Rounds, TENNIS, 5 a.m. (Thursday)
