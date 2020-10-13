 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TV SCHEDULE: Wednesday, October 14
0 comments

TV SCHEDULE: Wednesday, October 14

  • 0

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Appalachian State at Georgia Southern, ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

GOLF: PGA: The CJ Cup, GOLF, 4 p.m.

MEN’S SOCCER: UEFA Nations League: Netherlands vs. Italy, ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.

MLB PLAYOFFS: LA Dodgers vs. Atlanta, FS1, 5 p.m.; Tampa Bay vs. Houston, TBS, 7:30 p.m.

TENNIS: St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Early Rounds, TENNIS, 5 a.m.; St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Early Rounds, TENNIS, 5 a.m. (Thursday)

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News