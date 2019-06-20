AFL FOOTBALL: Fremantle Dockers vs. Melbourne Demons, FS2, 10:30 p.m.
AUTO RACING: Formula One: The French Grand Prix, practice session 2, ESPNU, 7:55 a.m.; NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: practice, FS1, 2 p.m.; final practice, FS1, 4:30 p.m.; Formula One: The French Grand Prix: practice session 3, ESPN2, 4:55 a.m.
BOXING: ShoBox: The New Generation, Fundora vs. Zepeda, Rivera vs. Giron, Solano vs. Aruajo, Showtime, 9 p.m.
CFL FOOTBALL: British Columbia at Edmonton, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL: College World Series: Michigan vs. Texas Tech, Game 11, ESPN, 1 p.m.; Vanderbilt vs. TBD, ESPN, 6 p.m.
GOLF: European Tour Golf: BMW International Open, second round, GOLF, 4:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.; PGA Tour Champions Golf: American Family Insurance Championship, first round, GOLF, 11 a.m.; PGA Tour Golf: Travelers Championship, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.; LPGA Tour Golf: KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, second round, GOLF,
HORSE RACING: International Horse Racing: Royal Ascot Day 4, NBCSN, 7:30 a.m.; America’s Day at the Races, FS2, 12:30 p.m.
MLB: N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, MLB, 1 p.m.; Houston at N.Y. Yankees OR Atlanta at Washington, MLB, 6 p.m.; Cincinnati at Milwaukee, FSWI, 7:10 p.m.; Minnesota at Kansas City, FSN, 7:15 p.m.
NHL: NHL Draft: Round 1, British Columbia, NBCSN, 7 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER: CONCACAF Gold Cup: El Salvador vs. Jamaica, FS1, 6 p.m.; Honduras vs. Curacao, FS1, 8:30 p.m.
WNBA: Los Angeles at Seattle, CBSSN, 9:30 p.m.
