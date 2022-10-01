TV Schedule

AUTO RACING: W Series: Round 6, ESPN2, 3:40 a.m.; Formula 1: The Singapore Grand Prix, ESPN2, 6:55 a.m.; NHRA: Qualifying (taped), FS1, 11:30 a.m.; FIM MotoGP: The Thailand Grand Prix (taped), CNBC, 12:30 p.m.; NHRA: The NHRA Midwest Nationals, FS1, 1 p.m.; NASCAR Cup Series: The YellaWood 500, Playoffs, NBC, 1 p.m.

MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER: Indiana at Michigan, BTN, 3 p.m.; Washington at UCLA, PAC12N, 6 p.m.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER: Syracuse at Wake Forest, ACCN, 11 a.m.; Rutgers at Purdue, BTN, 11 a.m.; Northwestern at Illinois, BTN, 1 p.m.; Kentucky at LSU, SECN, 1 p.m.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Texas A&M at Georgia, SECN, 11 a.m.; Penn at Dartmouth, ESPNU, 11:30 a.m.; Georgia Tech at Louisville, ESPN, noon; Miami at NC State, ACCN, 1 p.m.; Arkansas at Mississippi St., ESPNU, 1:30 p.m.; Texas at Texas Tech, ESPN, 2 p.m.; Washington St. at Stanford, PAC12N, 2 p.m.; Virginia at Duke, ACCN, 3 p.m.; Missouri at South Carolina, SECN, 3 p.m.; Iowa St. at Kansas St., ESPNU, 3:30 p.m.; Washington at California, PAC12N, 4 p.m.

FISHING: Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Bassmaster College Classic Bracket, FS1, 7 a.m.

GOLF: DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Final Round, GOLF, 5:30 a.m.; LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, Final Round, GOLF, noon; PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Final Round, GOLF, 3 p.m.

HORSE RACING: The Prix De L'Arc De Triomphe: From Longchamp Racecourse, FS2, 8:30 a.m.; NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2, 11:30 a.m.

MiLB: Triple-A National Championship: TBD, MLBN, 6 p.m.

MLB: Minnesota at Detroit, BSNO, 11:10 a.m.; Regional Coverage: Baltimore at NY Yankees OR Boston at Toronto, MLBN, 12:30 p.m.; Miami at Milwaukee, BSWI, 1:10 p.m.; NY Mets at Atlanta, ESPN, 6 p.m.

NBA PRESEASON: Charlotte at Boston, NBATV, noon; Utah vs. Toronto, NBATV, 5 p.m.; Adelaide 36ers at Phoenix, NBATV, 9 p.m.

NFL: Minnesota vs. New Orleans, NFLN, 8:30 a.m.; Buffalo at Baltimore, CBS, noon; Chicago at NY Giants, FOX, noon; New England at Green Bay, CBS, 3:25 p.m.; Kansas City at Tampa Bay, NBC, 7:15 p.m.

NHL PRESEASON: Minnesota at Chicago, NHLN, 6:30 p.m.

MEN'S RUGBY: NRL: Penrith vs. Parramatta, FS2, 3:25 a.m.

MEN'S SOCCER: Premier League: Aston Villa at Leeds United, USA, 10:30 a.m.; MLS: LA FC at Portland, ABC, 2 p.m.; MLS: Seattle at Kansas City, FS1, 4 p.m.; Liga MX: Mazatlán at Santos Laguna, FS2, 6 p.m.

TENNIS: Tallinn-WTA Singles Final, TENNIS, 5 a.m.; Tel Aviv-ATP, Sofia-ATP Singles Finals, TENNIS, 8:30 a.m.; Tokyo-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Monastir-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS, 9 p.m.