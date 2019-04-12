ON TV
AUTO RACING: FIA Auto Racing: Rome E-Prix, qualifying, Rome, FS2, 7:30 a.m.; FIA Auto Racing: Rome E-Prix, Formula E Championship, Rome, FS2, 8:30 a.m.; IndyCar Racing: qualifying, Long Beach, Calif., NBCSN, 1:45 p.m.; IMSA WeatherTech Championship: The Sports Car Grand Prix, Long Beach, Calif., NBCSN, 4 p.m.; NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The Toyota Owners 400, Richmond, Va., FOX, 6:30 p.m.; MONSTER ENERGY Supercross: Round 15 of the AMA Supercross, Denver, Colo., NBCSN, 7 p.m.
BOXING: Showtime Boxing Special Edition: Shields vs. Hammer (women’s middleweights), Atlantic City, N.J., SHO, 8:10 p.m.; PBC Fight Night: Qiillin vs. Truax (men’s middleweights), Minneapolis, Minn., FS1, 9 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL: Kentucky at Ole Miss, SEC, 7 p.m.; Arkansas at Vanderbilt, ESPNU, 8 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Ohio State Spring Game, BTN, 11 a.m.; Notre Dame Spring Game, NBCSN, 11:30 a.m.; Nebraska Spring Game, BTN, 1 p.m.; Alabama Spring Game, ESPN2, 1 p.m.; Mississippi State Spring Game, ESPNU, 1 p.m.; Texas A&M Spring Game, SEC, 1 p.m.; Minnesota Spring Game, BTN, 3 p.m.; Missouri Spring Game, ESPNU, 3 p.m.; Auburn Spring Game, SEC, 3 p.m.; Michigan State Spring Game, BTN, 5 p.m.; Tennessee Spring Game, SEC, 5 p.m.; Penn State Spring Game, BTN, 7 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY: NCAA Tournament: UMass vs. Minnesota Duluth, The Frozen Four Championship, Buffalo, N.Y., ESPN2, 7 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE: Virginia at Duke, ESPNU, 11 a.m.; Army at Navy, CBSSN, 2:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE: Army at Navy, CBSSN, noon.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Georgia at Alabama, ESPN2, 11 a.m.; South Carolina at Auburn, SEC, 11 a.m.
GOLF: PGA Tour Golf: The Masters, third round, Augusta, Ga., CBS, 2 p.m.
HORSE RACING: The Arkansas Derby: From Hot Springs, Ark., NBCSN, 6 p.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS: UFC 236: Prelims, Atlanta, Ga., ESPN, 7 p.m.
MLB: Baltimore at Boston OR Chicago White Sox at NY Yankees, MLB, noon.; Colorado at San Francisco, FS1, 3 p.m.; NY Mets at Atlanta, FS1, 6 p.m.; Milwaukee at LA Dodgers OR Houston at Seattle (games joined in progress), MLB, 9 p.m.
NBA: NBA Playoff: Brooklyn at Philadelphia, East 1st Round, Game 1, ESPN, 1:30 p.m.; NBA Playoff: Orlando at Toronto, East 1st Round, Game 1, ESPN, 4 p.m.; NBA Playoff: LA Clippers at Golden State, West 1st Round, Game 1, ABC, 7 p.m.; NBA Playoff: San Antonio at Denver, West 1st Round, Game 1, ESPN, 9:30 p.m.
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoff: Carolina at Washington, East 1st Round, Game 2, NBC, 2 p.m.; Stanley Cup Playoff: Dallas at Nashville, West 1st Round, Game 2, CNBC, 5 p.m.; Stanley Cup Playoff: Toronto at Boston, East 1st Round, Game 2, NBC, 7 p.m.; Stanley Cup Playoff: Colorado at Calgary, West 1st Round, Game 2, NBCSN, 9:30 p.m.
RUGBY: Pro14: Leinster vs. Glasgow, ESPN2, 9 a.m.
MEN’S SOCCER: Premier League: Tottenham vs. Huddersfield Town, NBCSN, 6:25 a.m.; Bundesliga: RB Leipzig vs. VfL Wolfsburg, FS1, 8:30 a.m.; Premier League: Burnley vs. Cardiff City, NBCSN, 8:55 a.m.; Premier League: Southampton vs. Wolves, CNBC, 9 a.m.; Serie A: Udinese vs. AS Roma, ESPNEWS, 10:55 a.m.; Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund vs. Mainz 05, FS1, 11:30 a.m.; Premier League: West Ham United vs. Manchester United, NBC, 11:30 a.m.
TRACK AND FIELD: Grenada Invitational, Grenada, ESPNEWS, 5 p.m.
