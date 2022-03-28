TV Schedule

Tuesday
COLLEGE BASEBALL: UNC-Wilmington at North Carolina, ACCN, 6 p.m.; Florida St. at Florida, SECN, 6 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: NIT Tournament: St. Bonaventure vs. Xavier, Semifinal, New York, ESPN, 6 p.m.; NIT Tournament: Washington St. vs. Texas A&M, Semifinal, New York, ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Harvard at Boston College, ACCN, 4 p.m.; Utah Valley at Utah, PAC-12N, 4 p.m.
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: McDonald’s All-American Game: East vs. West, Chicago, ESPN, 8 p.m.
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: McDonald’s All-American Game: East vs. West, Chicago, ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.
MLB: Spring Training: Washington vs. Houston, West Palm Beach, Fla., MLBN, Noon; Spring Training: LA Angels at Colorado, Scottsdale, Ariz., MLBN, 3 p.m.; Spring Training: Oakland at LA Dodgers, Glendale, Ariz., MLBN, 8 p.m.
People are also reading…
NBA: LA Lakers at Dallas, TNT, 6:30 p.m.; Utah at LA Clippers, TNT, 9 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER: FIFA World Cup Qualifier—UEFA: Portugal vs. North Macedonia, Playoff Final, Porto, Portugal, ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.
TENNIS: Miami Open-WTA Quarterfinals, ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS, 10 a.m.