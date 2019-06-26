MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Marwin Gonzalez took some grounders, Byron Buxton took some swings and Ehire Adrianza pronounced himself ready to go once his 10 days on the injured list are up.
Buxton, who was eligible to come off the IL on Tuesday, said Sunday that he was feeling good but not yet 100 percent. During his recovery from being hit by a pitch on the right wrist, the Twins, have been giving him a day off in between hitting.
“There are a few spots in the zone where he still feels the deep bruise, and it’s still maybe bothering him a little bit,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “But I think he’s getting close to the point where he can go out there and face some live pitching.”
Baldelli said it was a possibility that Buxton could be sent out on a rehab assignment. The Twins plan to have him hit again on Wednesday after Buxton had what Baldelli said was “the best session that he’s had so far,” on Tuesday.
Gonzalez, who strained his right hamstring, ran at 70 percent on Tuesday after spending the previous days doing exercise and rehab in the training room. It was the first time Gonzalez, who has played all four infield positions and in the outfield this season, had tested out running since getting injured, he said.
He was also out in the infield early pregame taking grounders.
“It felt good. I didn’t feel anything. I feel 100 percent taking ground balls. The running, I feel a little bit tight still, but nothing bad,” Gonzalez said. “Even though I was a little bit tight, it was 100 percent better than how it was in my last two games.”
Adrianza, a backup infielder who is dealing with abdominal issues, said he is feeling much better. Adrianza said he has dealt with stomach irritation since he was a child and expects to deal with it for the rest of his life.
