Twins pitchers fill down time with at-home throwing programs

While some players are still in Florida or other warm-weather climates, having facilities shuttered around the country has presented an issue.

“Every guy is facing challenges,” Johnson said. “Think about it: We’re at a point now where if it rains all day, they don’t throw. They don’t go outside. All the indoor facilities are shut down.”

Still, the Twins are trying their best to prepare for every potential possibility given the limited information they — and everyone else — has at this moment.

When there is a return date in sight, starting pitchers will take the most time to ramp up. It’s possible that rosters could expand from 26 to 29 players, at least to start, according to a report from USA Today, which would mean teams could ease pitchers back in without needing them to throw 100 pitches immediately.

Johnson said the Twins felt confident as a staff that if they were given 21-28 days notice before the season began, they could have “some guys ready to go.”

“Right now we’ve got them on a throwing program. Will that change in another two weeks if we don’t have any clarity on which direction we’re going? Absolutely, it’s going to change. And you can continue to say that as the weeks continue to move further and further out,” Johnson said.

“We can sit here and come up with 30 different scenarios of different things. So that’s why we’re just trying to keep our guys focused on today and their schedule they have for this week.”

