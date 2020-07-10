Two adults, one juvenile arrested in Thursday night South Side shooting incident

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Three individuals, including a juvenile, were charged Friday for involvement with a shooting on July 9 that resulted in multiple gunshots fired into a home on 8th Street.

Roy Lee Bullard, 19, of La Crosse and Mahlaki Malik Delacruz, 18, of Sparta were both arrested under suspicion of being involved in the shooting incident and charged with reckless endangerment of safety and disorderly conduct.

And unidentified juvenile was also arrested under the same allegations.

La Crosse police officers responded to a report of multiple gunshots at 3:03 a.m. Thursday near the 800 block of Eighth Street North.

A home at 229-231 8th Street N. was shot into multiple times, but no one inside was struck by the gunfire or injured. Three suspects were taken into custody shortly after officers responded.

Preliminary investigation indicated that the shooting incident on Thursday was not related to four other shootings in the past six weeks through the city, officials said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.