Two people were arrested inside a La Crosse parking garage April 28 after police reportedly found drugs in their possession.

Christopher S. Burkhart, 41, La Crosse, faces felony charges of possession of heroin with intent to deliver/use of a dangerous weapon and possession of methamphetamine.

Kimberly J. Vance, 30, La Crosse, faces a single felony charge of possession of narcotics.

According to the criminal complaint filed in La Crosse County Circuit Court, police made contact with Burkhart and Vance at Riverside parking lamp shortly after 4 a.m. The complaint says police found the two lying next to each other under a blanket between the ramp's fourth and fifth levels.

Police asked the two to gather their belongings and leave the ramp. As they were getting up, police noticed a plastic bag containing a powdery substance and a large sheathed knife. Police searched a backpack Burkhardt was carrying and reportedly found 16.6 grams of heroin and .4 grams of methamphetamine. He was arrested and transported to the La Crosse County Jail.

Burkhart is being held in the jail on a probation violation. Vance is free on a $1,000 signature bond.