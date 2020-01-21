Two county board members removed from spring ballot over signature mishap

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

Weidenbach said he has plans to file an appeal with the Wisconsin Elections Commission, saying he believes being "within 250 feet and in line of sight" as those signing the papers was enough for him to be indicated as the collector, and that the rules and language around who collects signatures are ambiguous.

"It certainly wasn't the case that I gave papers to someone and said 'go out and collect signatures' while I stayed home and watched YouTube videos," Weidenbach said. "Really, the legal question is what 'personally circulated' actually means."

An overturn of the La Crosse County Clerk's decision could put Weidenbach back on the ballot before April 7. He also has the option to run as a write-in candidate, which he said he would consider.

"I believe I have done a very, very good job in the last two terms and I would love to continue to serve all parts of my district," Weidenbach said.

Weidenbach has served as District 3 supervisor since April 2016 and currently serves on the Health and Human Services Board and Executive Committee.