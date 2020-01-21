Two county board members removed from spring ballot over signature mishap

Two current La Crosse County Board supervisors were removed from the ballot for the April election after issues with signatures were found on their nomination papers.
Supervisors Doug Weidenbach and Isaac Tahiri have been removed from the spring ballot.
Weidenbach, the District 3 supervisor, was removed last week after a complaint stated he falsely signed to indicate he personally collected a page of signatures for his nomination.
Three people stated in the complaint that an unknown woman, and not Weidenbach himself, physically collected their signatures. One of the signees was Barb Janssen, Weidenbach's only opponent in the race for District 3 supervisor, and the one who filed the complaint against the nomination papers.
Janssen said she found the discrepancy while confirming that she didn't have any of the same signatures as Weidenbach, when she noticed the signatures at the bottom of the page with her name on it.
"It's disappointing," Janssen said. "I was quite angry that I was put in the position to file the report."
Weidenbach responded to the claims stating that he and a friend were out together on Dec. 22 collecting signatures, and that he kept in close proximity to her while canvassing. Janssen and one other person on the complaint said they either saw or were told Weidenbach was nearby while signing.
Weidenbach said he has plans to file an appeal with the Wisconsin Elections Commission, saying he believes being "within 250 feet and in line of sight" as those signing the papers was enough for him to be indicated as the collector, and that the rules and language around who collects signatures are ambiguous.
"It certainly wasn't the case that I gave papers to someone and said 'go out and collect signatures' while I stayed home and watched YouTube videos," Weidenbach said. "Really, the legal question is what 'personally circulated' actually means."
An overturn of the La Crosse County Clerk's decision could put Weidenbach back on the ballot before April 7. He also has the option to run as a write-in candidate, which he said he would consider.
"I believe I have done a very, very good job in the last two terms and I would love to continue to serve all parts of my district," Weidenbach said.
Weidenbach has served as District 3 supervisor since April 2016 and currently serves on the Health and Human Services Board and Executive Committee.
Tahiri, supervisor in District 5, was also removed from the spring ballot. Duplicate signatures were found on both his and his opponent's nomination papers, and removed from Tahiri's because he acquired them last. The removal of those put him below 50 signatures, the required amount to qualify to be on the ballot.
Every candidate is required to collect a certain amount of signatures from citizens in their respective districts in order to qualify to be on the ballot.
Candidates cannot have duplicate signatures, and both the candidate and the individual who collected the signatures must sign the papers.