Two more candidates join Tomah School Board field

The field of Tomah School Board candidates has reached six.

Mike Gnewikow and Rick Murray filed declaration candidacy papers with the Tomah Area School District office last week. They join Susan Bloom, Wayne Kling, Mitchell Koel and Richard Taylor for the three open seats on the board. Incumbents Jerry Fushianes, Nancy McCoy and John McMullen aren’t running for re-election.

If a seventh candidate files by the Tuesday, Jan. 7 deadline, a Feb. 18 primary will be held to shrink the field to six for the April 7 general election.

School board members serve three-year terms.

There were no changes late last week in the lineup for city of Tomah offices.

Incumbent mayor Mike Murray is being challenged by former mayor and former Tomah City Council member Nellie Pater, former mayoral candidate and Tomah city council member Remy Gomez and first-time candidate Brett Larkin.

In the race for Tomah City Council, Dean Peterson has taken out papers to run for the Eighth District. He and Gomez are challenging incumbent Susan Holme. Tomah city clerk Jo Cram said Gomez is allowed to run simultaneously for mayor and city council. Gomez said he would serve as mayor if he won both races.