Two more candidates join Tomah School Board field

The field of Tomah School Board candidates has reached six.
Mike Gnewikow and Rick Murray filed declaration candidacy papers with the Tomah Area School District office last week. They join Susan Bloom, Wayne Kling, Mitchell Koel and Richard Taylor for the three open seats on the board. Incumbents Jerry Fushianes, Nancy McCoy and John McMullen aren’t running for re-election.
If a seventh candidate files by the Tuesday, Jan. 7 deadline, a Feb. 18 primary will be held to shrink the field to six for the April 7 general election.
School board members serve three-year terms.
There were no changes late last week in the lineup for city of Tomah offices.
Incumbent mayor Mike Murray is being challenged by former mayor and former Tomah City Council member Nellie Pater, former mayoral candidate and Tomah city council member Remy Gomez and first-time candidate Brett Larkin.
In the race for Tomah City Council, Dean Peterson has taken out papers to run for the Eighth District. He and Gomez are challenging incumbent Susan Holme. Tomah city clerk Jo Cram said Gomez is allowed to run simultaneously for mayor and city council. Gomez said he would serve as mayor if he won both races.
Incumbents Richard Yarrington (Second District), Shawn Zabinsky (Fourth District) and Lamont Kiefer (Sixth District) are seeking re-election and have yet to draw opponents.
City of Tomah municipal court judge Tom Flock is also running for re-election without an announced opponent.
As of Jan. 3, nobody has stepped forward to run in the vacant 12th District seat on the Monroe County Board of Supervisors. The seat is held county board chair Pete Peterson, who isn’t seeking re-election.
Just two districts had more than one candidate as of Jan. 3. Incumbent Alan McCoy is being challenged by Stephen H. Klein in the First District, while incumbent Douglas Path is running against challenger Ron Luethe in the Ninth District.
Nine incumbents are running and have yet to draw opponents. They are David Pierce (Second District), Nodji Van Wychen (Third District), Cedric Schnitzler (Fourth District), Wally Habhegger (Fifth District), Mary A. Von Ruden (Seventh District), Mark Halverson (Eighth District), Rodney Sherwood (10th District), Sharon M. Folcey (14th District) and Mary J. Cook (16th District).
Candidates have emerged in three districts where incumbents aren’t running. Tony E. Wissestad is running in the Sixth District, Adam Balz is running in the 11th District, Wayne Kling is running in the 13th District and Ronald D. Radar is running in the 15th District.
Three other incumbents have submitted declarations of non-candidacy: Gregg Vinslauski (Sixth District), Paul Steele (11th District) and James Schroeder (15th District).
Supervisors serve two-year terms.
Polls will likely be open statewide for the Feb. 18 primary, which features a state Supreme Court race that has three announced candidates.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.