Tyler Yogmas, 33, of La Crosse was charged July 28 with knowingly operating a motor vehicle while suspended and causing great bodily harm and possessing an illegally obtained prescription. Yogmas crossed the centerline June 6 on Hwy. 16 in Town of Medary and hit another vehicle, causing injury to the leg of the driver, and had a bottle of pills not prescribed to him in the vehicle, according to the criminal complaint.