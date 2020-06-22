Tyra Nehring
Tyra Nehring

Tyra M. Nehring, 40, was charged June 22 with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing injury, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited alcohol concentration causing injury, third-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, third-offense operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited alcohol concentration, operating while revoked and failure to install an ignition interlock device. Nehring struck another vehicle with her car June 13 while driving drunk, according to the complaint, injuring another driver.

