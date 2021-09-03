U.S. Open tennis: On facing Djokovic at US Open: 'Oh, no!' or 'Let’s go!'

He was the runner-up to Djokovic at Melbourne Park this year and to Nadal at Flushing Meadows in 2019 and is considered part of a group of younger men ready to start accumulating major titles. He could play Djokovic only on the tournament’s last Sunday.

“We’re here to not let him win the U.S. Open,” said Medvedev, who is 3-5 against Djokovic. “If I talk just for myself, I want to win the U.S. Open. I don’t care if it’s in the final against a qualifier or against Novak.”

This question of “Oh, no!” vs. “Let’s go!” became real for Matteo Berrettini at Wimbledon in July. The Italian’s Slam final debut came against Djokovic and ended in a four-set defeat.

The sixth-seeded Berrettini could meet Djokovic again in next week’s quarterfinals.

“I know he’s trying to do what he’s trying to do. If I had to play against him, I wouldn’t go on court to try to stop him. ... I play for me,” Berrettini said. “What I will tell you is that I like playing at a historic moment like this. Whether he does the Grand Slam or not, getting to be his adversary at Wimbledon and one of the candidates to try to stop him will remain a part of history.”