'Ultimate player's coach'

Hicks remembers being too afraid of Chryst to even approach him early in his career. Former teammates Derrick Tindal and Nick Nelson assured Hicks that Chryst was cool and they encouraged him to stop in his office.

“The more I got to talk to him, the more he reached out to me, the more that relationship has built,” Hicks said.

This isn’t to say that Chryst has built that type of bond with everybody under his watch. That’s a tall task with a roster of more than 100 players and even Chryst admits that while he does “a good job with some guys and some groups,” he didn’t do as well with others on the team.

Chryst also acknowledged that he’s glad he won’t have to jump over the hurdles he faced last season when contact with his players was limited and conversations seemed forced at times instead of taking place organically after practice or meetings.

That’s what made Wednesday night so special. Chryst, Ferguson, Hicks, Sanborn and UW athletic director Chris McIntosh went to St. Elmo Steak House, an Indianapolis landmark, for dinner and had a grand old time.

It was five people who have played in the program talking about everything but football. Most of the time, McIntosh and Chryst were listening to the three players tell funny stories about life off the field.