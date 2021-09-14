'United We Chalk' to benefit United Way campaign

Great Rivers United Way and its 2021-22 Campaign Crew, the Endrizzi Family, invite the public to an allnew, family-friendly community event, “United We Chalk.”

Proceeds from the event will benefit 52 local non-profit programs.

United We Chalk will take place Sunday, Sept. 26 in the Harborview Plaza Parking lot, 100 Harborview Plaza, in downtown La Crosse, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Community members of any and all experience levels are invited to enter the all-abilities chalk art competition, or simply stop down to admire and vote for others’ work.

First-place entries in seven categories will each win $100 cash, as determined by public vote. One dollar equals one vote. Voting will take in person at the event and online at www.gruw.org/unitedwechalk and remain open until Tuesday, Sept. 28, at 5 p.m. Winners will be announced the following day by noon.

Registration is $25 for individuals and $35 for teams, and includes a 48-count box of chalk and bottled drinking water. An optional event T-shirt may be ordered during registration for $10 each.

Visit www.gruw.org/unitedwechalk for complete rules and regulations. Space is limited – register today!