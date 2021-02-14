University of Minnesota men's basketball: Season tests Gabe Kalscheur's mettle

It's been a subject of debate for college basketball analysts covering the Gophers this season. "What happened to Kalscheur's three-point shooting stroke?" He has gone from 41% as a freshman to 34% as a sophomore to 25% this season. It's not that he's taking many bad shots.

In both of his first two seasons, Kalscheur had 13 games with at least three three-pointers and five with at least four. He has just three games with at least three made threes this season, and his four Thursday were a season high.

But Kalscheur is attacking the basket. He's already made more free throws (47) than last season (31) and has raised his free-throw percentage from 70.5 to 85.5.

Pitino understands how important Kalscheur is to the Gophers' success, regardless of whether the jump shot is falling. And that trust never wavered.

"This year is not going the way you thought it would go," Pitino told Kalscheur. "You're an awesome human being. And whenever you're done playing basketball, you're going to be extremely successful in life. That's the most important thing. You're about the right things. You work your butt off every single day. There's never an issue with you. Everybody is proud of you. Stop worrying if you miss a shot."