Unproven Nijman strong in victory

Playing nearly every one of the Green Bay Packers’ offensive snaps during the preseason, Yosh Nijman apparently did more than just earn a roster spot.

He also earned the coaches’ trust — to the point that coach Matt LaFleur and his staff were willing to start Nijman against the San Francisco 49ers and edge rusher Nick Bosa on Sunday night.

Playing without five-time All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari (on the physically unable to perform list while coming back from last year’s season-ending knee injury) and Pro Bowl left guard-turned-left tackle Elgton Jenkins (inactive with an ankle injury suffered during last week’s victory over the Detroit Lions), the Packers could have gone with experience and shifted veteran right tackle Billy Turner to the left side and started veteran Dennis Kelly at right tackle.

Instead, the Packers went with Nijman in their 30-28 victory over the 49ers at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Nijman played nearly every offensive snap the Packers had in preseason at left tackle — 157 of 176 snaps (89.2%) against the Houston Texans, New York Jets and Buffalo Bills — after offensive line coach Adam Stenavich told him he needed to be more than just a developmental prospect and instead evolve into a reliable backup.

“I was very excited about Yosh and how he played this preseason. (I) kind of challenged him to see if he could take on the role of being a guy we can count on. I thought he did a good job,” Stenavich said following the preseason finale. “For him, it’s just understanding the different nuances of the system and being able to translate that on the field, blocking different looks, reacting to different scenarios. That’s the biggest thing he’s had to learn, is just how to handle himself. Even though a play might be one way versus a certain front, it’s completely different versus a different front. It’s just learning how to play fast versus multiple looks.”

The Packers also went young next to Nijman at left guard, choosing to start second-year man Jon Runyan instead of veteran Lucas Patrick. Patrick started the season opener at New Orleans but suffered a concussion on the offense’s final play, and Runyan got the start against Detroit. LaFleur said the two would compete on a week-to-week basis, and even with Nijman making his first NFL start, the coaches opted not to put an experienced player next to him.

That meant the Packers had four youngsters on their line to start the game: Nijman, Runyan, rookie center Josh Myers and rookie right guard Royce Newman. Only Turner, who stayed at his right tackle spot, had started more than two NFL games before Sunday night.

Nijman struggled initially against Bosa, with the Packers’ opening possession short-circuiting after the offense drove to the San Francisco 15-yard line and Nijman involved in much of what went awry.

On first-and-10, Bosa got past Nijman and batted quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ pass into the air, with Rodgers grabbing it (his third career reception on a pass he’d thrown) for a 4-yard loss. On the next play, Bosa beat Nijman on a pass rush, and Nijman grabbed onto Bosa’s facemask for a 15-yard personal foul, making it second-and-29. And then, Bosa pushed Nijman back into the backfield and took running back Aaron Jones down for a 4-yard loss, making it third-and-33.

The Packers ended up salvaging points with a 54-yard Mason Crosby field goal.

Nijman was also called for an ineligible man downfield penalty later in the first half.

King inactive

After an up-and-down first two games, veteran cornerback Kevin King was ruled out earlier in the day Sunday with an illness, the team announced. The illness must not have been COVID-19 virus related, as NFL rules require players to be listed as such if that is the case.

Last week against the Lions, King had started at outside cornerback opposite Jaire Alexander, then moved inside to the slot position as rookie first-round pick Eric Stokes came off the bench in sub packages. Stokes, who wound up playing 44 of the Packers’ 57 defensive snaps against the Lions, got the start Sunday night with King inactive.

Usual nickel cornerback Chandon Sullivan, who was limited to just 18 snaps against the Lions, returned to that role against the 49ers and had a crucial break-up on a Jimmy Garoppolo third-down pass across the middle to Mohamed Sanu to force a punt. Sullivan left briefly after a collision with 49ers tight end George Kittle but returned.

Stokes was called for a pass interference penalty in the end zone on a third-and-goal play in the final seconds of the first half, and the 49ers ended up getting a touchdown on the final play of the half on a 1-yard Trey Lance quarterback keeper run around left tackle as the clock struck 0:00.

Extra points

The 49ers’ touchdown just before halftime was set up by a 68-yard kickoff return by Trenton Cannon after the Packers took a 17-0 lead on a 3-yard Aaron Jones touchdown run. … Rodgers was furious with Myers when he snapped the ball early on a fourth-down play near the goal line. The snap narrowly missed or grazed wide receiver Randall Cobb, who was passing by in motion and threw his hands up as he avoided the snap. … A week after lamenting missing Marquez Valdes-Scantling on a pair of open deep balls, Rodgers hit him for a 47-yard first-half gain. … The Packers lost inside linebacker Krys Barnes to an apparent concussion during the first half and replaced him with Ty Summers. … Tight end Josiah Deguara, who suffered a concussion in the opener, returned to action. The offense needed Deguara to return after losing tight end Dominique Dafney, who was set to play significant snaps in a fullback/H-back role against the 49ers but was placed on injured reserve with a hip injury on Friday.

