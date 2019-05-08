A 34-year-old Tomah man was arrested last week on charges of aggravated battery in the town of LaGrange, police said.
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office authorities arrested Jonathon D. Resop after the victim, who had severe injuries on the left side of her face, called 911 about 11:20 p.m. May 2 to report Resop had physically assaulted her, according to the press release.
The victim was already being medically treated when Monroe County deputies arrived and told police Resop had already left the residence, authorities said.
Resop turned himself in the next morning and was arrested, deputies said.
Resop was charged May 6 in Monroe County Circuit Court with second-degree sexual assault, substantial battery, strangulation and suffocation, and disorderly conduct, all with a domestic abuse enhancer, according to public records.
Resop posted the $5,000 cash bond ordered and his initial appearance is May 15.
