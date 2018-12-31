PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Urban Meyer sees the Rose Bowl nestled in verdant Arroyo Seco on a sunny winter day and thinks back to the formative days of his coaching career.
When he was a 20-something wide receivers coach for Colorado State back in the 1990s, Meyer interrupted a recruiting trip to the Los Angeles area to visit the iconic college football stadium. He tried to sneak inside to get a look at the turf, but was asked to leave by a security guard.
“Guy was really rude, too,” Meyer said with a chuckle.
Meyer never got to see that famous field until this week, when he returned to Pasadena for what he says is the final game of a remarkable coaching journey.
The three-time national champion will lead Ohio State (12-1) into the Rose Bowl on Tuesday to face Washington (10-3), and then he will retire from coaching at just 54 years old.
Meyer is stubbornly resisting the temptations of career reminiscence or legacy evaluation this week, saying it isn’t fair to the Big Ten champion Buckeyes while they attempt to cap their remarkable season with a win over the Pac-12 champion Huskies.
But the coach can’t help noticing the symmetry in closing his career in a game and a stadium representing the pinnacle of college football for millions of Midwestern kids with a dream.
“I dreamed a lot about Ohio State, the rivalry game, the Rose Bowl,” Meyer said. “Seems like every year in the ‘70s, when I was at that age where everybody is watching it, the parade, the game, and then watching Archie Griffin score touchdowns in the Rose Bowl. ... This has been a bucket-list item for as long as I’ve been coaching.”
