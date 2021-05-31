Urias' walk-off wins it for Brewers

Adames is batting .324 (11 of 34) with two homers and nine RBIs in 10 games since the Brewers acquired him in a May 21 trade that sent relievers J.P. Feyereisen and Drew Rasmussen to the Tampa Bay Rays. Adames hit .197 with five home runs and 15 RBIs in 41 games with the Rays.

The Tigers wasted no time responding. Baddoo led off the seventh by homering off reliever Trevor Richards, who also came over from Tampa Bay in the Adames trade. Richards has given up four runs in 4 2/3 innings since the Brewers acquired him.

Brewers starter Corbin Burnes struck out seven and allowed six hits, two walks and one run in six innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: C Grayson Greiner was called back from his rehabilitation assignment after experiencing soreness. Greiner has been on the injured list since May 12 with a left hamstring strain. “It’s not a significant step back, but it is a step back that will delay his process,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said.