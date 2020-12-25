UScellular pledges $30,000 to young nominees' causes

Nominations for La Crosse youths between the ages of six and 17 are open through Dec. 31 for the "The Future of Good" award recognizing young heroes for making a positive impact in their communities.

At the end of the nomination phase, UScellular will announce three winners, each to see a $10,000 contribution to support their respective cause. Anyone over the age of 18 is encouraged to visit thefutureofgood.com to nominate a young person, describe their cause and how the nominee could use a cash award to continue to grow their philanthropic efforts.