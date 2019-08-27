Both inside lanes and the center median of Rose Street, between Clinton and Gillette streets, will be closed, and traffic will be restricted to one lane in both direction starting Tuesday.
Expect lane closures lasting through Friday, and the median may remain closed through the weekend.
Large machinery, deep holes and utility workers will be close to the remaining driving lane during the lane closures.
For more information, call the City of La Crosse Utilities office at 608-789-7536.
Hwy. 16 and North Kinney Coulee Road (Hwy. OS) — 90 crashes
Hwy. 16 and Hwy. 157 — 89 crashes
La Crosse Street (Hwy. 16) and West Avenue (Hwy. 35) — 77 crashes
Hwy. 16 and Gillette Street (Hwy. B) — 76 crashes
Interstate 90 and Hwy. 157 — 74 crashes
West Avenue (Hwy. 35) and State Road (Hwy. 33) — 73 crashes
Hwy. 16 and Conoco Road — 72 crashes
Hwy. 16 and South Kinney Coulee Road (Pralle Center Drive) — 69 crashes
Hwy. 16 and Theatre Road — 69 crashes
Hwy. PH and Hwy. 157 — 69 crashes
