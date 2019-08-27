Both inside lanes and the center median of Rose Street, between Clinton and Gillette streets, will be closed, and traffic will be restricted to one lane in both direction starting Tuesday.

Expect lane closures lasting through Friday, and the median may remain closed through the weekend.

Large machinery, deep holes and utility workers will be close to the remaining driving lane during the lane closures.

For more information, call the City of La Crosse Utilities office at 608-789-7536.

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register
+10 10 most crash-prone state highway intersections in La Crosse County

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.