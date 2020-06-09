UW-Green Bay men's basketball coach Will Ryan and father Bo Ryan have experience building programs

“It’s not just putting five good players together and you’re going to win,” Bo Ryan said. “He obviously knows the process. It takes a lot more than that to be able to put your players in a position to be successful, not only on the basketball court but in the classroom. Those are advantages that he had at a pretty young age.”

The bulk of Will Ryan’s experience at the Division I level has come while working as an assistant under Bo Ryan protégé Saul Phillips, first at North Dakota State and later at Ohio. That pairing lasted 12 seasons and included a pair of NCAA tournament appearances at North Dakota State, including an upset win over Oklahoma in an opening game of the 2014 event.

“He has respect for all the coaches that he’s come across that have been successful,” Bo Ryan said. “He knows that his old man isn’t the only guy that’s won some games. He knows that there’s other coaches that he’s learned from and people that he’s talked to. He’s been exposed to maybe more than your average person when you think about it.”

Bo Ryan always joked with his sons that it’d be nice if one of them became a doctor or a lawyer. Deep down, he knew they’d catch the bug Bo had caught from his father, Butch Ryan; Will’s younger brother Matt is an individual basketball trainer in California.