UW-Green Bay men's basketball coach Will Ryan and father Bo Ryan have experience building programs

It didn’t take long for Bo Ryan to connect the dots when the UW-Green Bay men’s basketball coaching job opened last month.
However, his wife beat him to the idea of their oldest son taking over the program.
“His mom said, ‘Oh, wouldn’t it be nice to have Will back in Wisconsin?’” said Ryan, whose Hall of Fame coaching career ended five years ago. “I said, ‘Kel, boy if that could ever work out, yeah, that’d be great. But it’s a process and they probably have some people in mind.”
Ultimately, though, the person Green Bay settled on was Will Ryan, a move that officially was announced Sunday and delighted his mother and father.
“We’re pretty excited,” Bo Ryan said. “It’s always guarded simply because getting the position is really good, but knowing that OK, now the work starts.
“It’s a very competitive business. He understands how many hours and what he needs to do to get it done because he’s been around it. I kind of like his chances that way. He’s got experience being around building a program.”
Will Ryan, 41, takes over for Linc Darner, who went 92-80 overall and 51-39 in Horizon League play in five seasons with the Phoenix.
While Darner took Green Bay to the NCAA tournament in his first season and finished in the top half of the Horizon in all but one season, he failed to generate much buzz with the fan base. The Phoenix drew an average of 1,840 fans this past season.
What Ryan inherits is a roster depleted by graduation and transfers. This isn’t uncharted territory for him, however.
A year ago, Ryan walked into his first college head coaching job at NCAA Division II Wheeling University in West Virginia in a similar situation. Not only was he a late hire, but Ryan had to build a roster nearly from scratch.
Wheeling went 14-13 in Ryan’s only season, but that record deserves closer inspection. The Cardinals were picked to finish last in the 12-team Mountain East Conference but went 11-11, good for a tie for fifth.
“It’s going to take a little while,” Bo Ryan said. “But he understands that. That’s the good part. He has experience at that.”
Bo Ryan’s legendary career included stops at three UW institutions: Platteville, Milwaukee and Madison.
Will Ryan was there to witness a good chunk of that success. He was on Platteville’s roster when his father led the Pioneers to back-to-back NCAA Division III championships in 1998 and ’99, ending a run that included two national titles earlier in the decade.
He spent two seasons on Milwaukee’s roster, including one with Bo Ryan as the coach.
And Will Ryan spent five years on UW’s staff, going from volunteer assistant to video coordinator to director of basketball operations.
“It’s not just putting five good players together and you’re going to win,” Bo Ryan said. “He obviously knows the process. It takes a lot more than that to be able to put your players in a position to be successful, not only on the basketball court but in the classroom. Those are advantages that he had at a pretty young age.”
The bulk of Will Ryan’s experience at the Division I level has come while working as an assistant under Bo Ryan protégé Saul Phillips, first at North Dakota State and later at Ohio. That pairing lasted 12 seasons and included a pair of NCAA tournament appearances at North Dakota State, including an upset win over Oklahoma in an opening game of the 2014 event.
“He has respect for all the coaches that he’s come across that have been successful,” Bo Ryan said. “He knows that his old man isn’t the only guy that’s won some games. He knows that there’s other coaches that he’s learned from and people that he’s talked to. He’s been exposed to maybe more than your average person when you think about it.”
Bo Ryan always joked with his sons that it’d be nice if one of them became a doctor or a lawyer. Deep down, he knew they’d catch the bug Bo had caught from his father, Butch Ryan; Will’s younger brother Matt is an individual basketball trainer in California.
Butch Ryan used to wander the hallways when it got too stressful to watch games involving his son. Bo Ryan isn’t quite as nervous, though he does admit that he had to walk away from the screen at times last season while streaming Wheeling games.
Bo and Kelly Ryan spend their winters in California, but there’s already talk of making some trips back to Green Bay to watch Will and the Phoenix.
“You can take the guy out of the game,” Bo Ryan said, “but you can’t take the game out of the guy.”
