UW-La Crosse announces fall 2019 dean's list
The following area students have been named to the dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse for the fall semester of the 2019-20 academic year, ending December 2019.

Qualification for the dean’s list is limited to students who have attained outstanding academic achievement. To be eligible, students must have earned not less than a 3.5 semester grade-point average and carried a minimum of 12 credits.

Students on the dean’s list from this area include:

Chaseburg

Erik Dahl, Recreation Management Major: Outdoor Recreation Emphasis; Christine DePooter, Biology Major; Bekah Dwyer, Early Childhood through Middle Childhood Education Major; Kyara Manske, Early Childhood through Middle Childhood Education Major; Kenzie Von Ruden, Radiation Therapy Major.

Coon Valley

Ronnie Inglett, Computer Science Major; Connor Ludwigson, Computer Science Major; Cassidy Murphy, Psychology Major.

De Soto

Brianna McKittrick, English Education Major.

Genoa

Matthew Bomkamp, Accountancy Major; Lila Tully, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Exercise Science—Pre-professional Track; Sierra Tully, Statistics Major: Actuarial Science Concentration; Andrew Unseth, Accountancy Major; Rachel Veglahn, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Physical Education; Julia Wiltinger, Middle Childhood through Early Adolescence Education Major.

Hillsboro

Morgan Alexander, Middle Childhood through Early Adolescence Education Major; Lydia Benish, Psychology Major; Nolan Hammer, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Exercise Science—Pre-professional Track; Benjamin Mayberry, Accountancy Major; Peyton Miller, Mathematics Major; Justin Nemec, Early Childhood through Middle Childhood Education Major; Jessica Raspiller, Accountancy Major; Nicole Salisbury, Middle Childhood through Early Adolescence Education Major; Connor Stenz, French Major: Business Concentration.

La Farge

Jacob Hansel, Biology Major: Plant and Fungal Biology Concentration.

Ontario

Ben Dewitt, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Exercise Science—Pre-professional Track; Sawyer Ellsworth, Radiation Therapy Major; Cassidy Green, Early Childhood through Middle Childhood Education Major; Bailey Hammon, Middle Childhood through Early Adolescence Education Major; Rebecca Olsen, Management Major.

Readstown

Sophie Sherry, Recreation Management Major: Tourism Emphasis; Briannae Theodore, Biology Major: Biomedical Science Concentration.

Stoddard

Hunter Baumgardt, Communication Studies Major: Broadcast and Digital Media Emphasis; Drew Foley, Information Systems Major; Hailey Kirven, Middle Childhood through Early Adolescence Education Major; Vanessa Larson, Middle Childhood through Early Adolescence Education Major; Bella Ruetten, Public Health and Community Health Education Major.

Viroqua

Jason Blatz, Middle Childhood through Early Adolescence Education Major; Megan Clemment, Early Childhood through Middle Childhood Education Major; Ben Froiseth, Biology Major: Biomedical Science Concentration; Mallory Hanson, Therapeutic Recreation Major; Anthony Rappl, Mathematics Education Major; Jason Rood, Early Childhood through Middle Childhood Education Major; James Schipper, Recreation Management Major: Generalist Emphasis; Jillian Weston, Undeclared Major—CSH.

Westby

Hannah Bechtel, Physics Major: Astronomy Emphasis; Ryan Daines, Middle Childhood through Early Adolescence Education Major; Miranda Delmedico, Psychology Major; Jordan Lucas, Early Childhood through Middle Childhood Education Major; Ally Nelson, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Exercise Science—Pre-professional Track; Cassie Peterson, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Exercise Science—Pre-professional Track; Abbey Wedwick, Psychology Major.

Vernon County Broadcaster editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Broadcaster.

