The UW-La Crosse baseball team isn’t a one dimensional team, nor a one man show. Their home regional last week showed it.

Against Bethany Lutheran on May 19, it was sophomore pitcher Isaiah Katz shutting down the opposition with 12 strikeouts in a shutout win. Their first of two wins against Bethel came on Saturday with sophomore outfielder Anthony Vivian hitting a three-run homer.

The closer on Sunday saw sophomore Chris VandenHeuvel go 3-for-3 with six RBIs while the defense left 13 base runners stranded. There’s continuity in there isn’t any. Anyone is capable of contributing when they’re called upon.

“I think the thing I take the most pride in is how cohesive they are as a unit and as a group,” UWL coach Chris Schwarz said. “We have a lot of talented players but if you analyze week-to-week throughout the year, it hasn’t been the same players over and over again.”

“Yes some have been consistent every week, but with injuries guys have stepped up when their number is called. That’s because they trust each other.”

UWL’s consistency has landed them in their first NCAA Division III super regional since 2016, hosting a best-of-three series against UW-Stevens Point with game one scheduled for noon Friday.

The 13th-ranked Eagles (34-10) split their four game series with the 15th-ranked Pointers (32-12) back in early April. UW-Stevens Point went on to claim the regular season WIAC title while UWL took the conference tournament. Familiarity between the two is seen as both a benefit and hindrance.

“We know a fair amount about them and know how to beat them,” Schwarz said. “I would argue they probably feel the same way, that they know how to beat us. There’s pros and cons to that. There’s a little bit of comfortability knowing what we’re going to see, how we’re going to attack it.”

As opposed to the teams they saw in the regional, Vivian said UWL has tons of information and scouting to help them prepare for the Pointers.

“We have envelopes full of information on pitchers so it’s great to know what we’re going up against,” Vivian said. “One through nine know what the starters have and what’s coming towards us.”

KATZ IN CONTROL

On the mound, Katz is the undisputed ace to Schwarz and the numbers back him up. He’s 7-0 in 11 starts, throwing three complete games with an ERA of 2.83.

Katz was originally recruited out of high school by UWL, but originally chose St. Cloud State. Having heard about the organization of the Eagles baseball program, Katz made the jump.

“I talked to a lot of people before making the decision and they said ‘UWL was a very well run program,’” Katz said. “I really wanted to come here and try it out. It made all the difference in my career just how practice is run and organized. It’s allowed me to be myself and gives me time to learn from the coaches and other pitchers here.”

Schwarz credits Katz dedication to his routine, sleep schedule and diet for taking his abilities to the next level.

“Isaiah has made himself the best pitcher on this staff,” Schwarz said. “He’s the hardest worker on this team. He’s kind of self made in that he had talent, was at a different school and just decided to go for it. His routine and efforts on a daily basis…Isaiah did that for himself.”

The Eagles staff as a whole has a combined ERA of 4.10. Junior left-hander Caleb Matl leads the team with a 2.17 ERA with five saves. His latest of four wins came in a 3 2/3 inning effort on Saturday to beat Bethel where he struck out three.

Freshman right-hander Tyler Schmitt has a 6-2 record with nine starts, holding opponents to a batting average of .191.

“Our pitching staff is well rounded,” Katz said. “We all compliment each other in different ways. We all have strengths and weaknesses, but we all can pick up on one another's weaknesses.”

LOADED LINEUP

UWL has eight batters who are hitting over .300, all of which have at least 19 starts. Leading the pack is sophomore utility player Mac Born, who’s hitting .410 with 47 RBIs.

Vivian set the school record for career RBIs and home runs earlier this season, entering the weekend leading the team with 48 RBIs and 17 homers while hitting .357.

Sophomore infielder Jack Olver sits in-between the two, hitting .365 with a team-leading 13 doubles and 46 RBIs.

The clubhouse leaders at the plate have all had their separate hot streaks among others. Schwarz is trying to get them all hot at once with one big weekend ahead.

“Those guys haven’t all hit at the same time weekend-to-weekend,” Schwarz said. “One or the other has sort of carried us at different times. We’re hoping to get them all going at the same time. It’s a pretty potent lineup and getting them all going at the same time would be good for us.”

UWL is second in the WIAC in batting average at .331 as a team, trailing only UW-Whitewater. The approach the Eagles and hitting instructor Scott Gillitzer take is simple. Get balls in play.

“It’s the two strike approach of just trying to get balls in play,” Vivian said. “Really we’re just battling, trying to be ahead on the count, get the pitcher out of the game early.”

GET TO THE POINTERS

UW-Stevens Point won a Friday game against Augustana College before taking two of three against Webster University in their regional.

The Pointers have a WIAC-best 3.72 ERA with the best pitcher in the conference in terms of ERA. JD Schultz has a 1.94 ERA with 46 strikeouts over 46 1/3 innings, but was handed a loss by the Eagles on April 8.

In a 2 2/3 inning start versus UWL, Schultz gave up five runs with two earned.

Bradley Comer is the Pointers lead batter, leading with a batting average of .379 and an OPS of 1.082. In their four-game series with UWL on April 7 and 8, Comer went a combined 6-for-15 with six RBIs.

Payton Nelson leads the team in home runs with 13. Comer, Nelson and Jakob Boos each have 12 doubles.