One of the loudest ovations from UW-La Crosse football fans on Saturday might have come long after the final whistle in their 28-21 loss to Hardin-Simmons University.

As tight ends coach Mike Anderson emerged from the locker room under the bleachers at Roger Harring Stadium at Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex, the crowd roared and chanted ‘Coach A. Coach A. Coach A.’

It’s that energy that has kept Anderson coming back to the sport 50 years after getting his start coaching at Menomonie High School.

“It’s the comradery, the spirit, the energy of these people,” Anderson said. “It’s working with the coaches and getting into the game planning. All those little in and outs of the game to get your strategy ready. Then there’s the players and everything they pour into it. That’s what keeps a guy going.”

Anderson was honored Friday night at Central’s football game against Onalaska and Saturday at UW-L’s game for 50 years of coaching with accolades a plenty during his time with both programs.

Anderson was introduced to the crowd pregame Friday for Central's game before leading the Eagles onto the field prior to their game Saturday.

Anderson joined the Central staff in 1981 as a teacher and assistant coach for the football team. He became the head coach of the Red Raiders in 1987, leading the program to five conference titles and two state semifinals appearances.

In 1994, UW-L coach Roger Harring asked Anderson to join his staff. His first year on the job was 1995, when the Eagles won a national championship. He’s served as an assistant coach for 29 years, saying it’s been too good of an opportunity to pass or move on from.

“It’s a great city number one, an awesome city,” Anderson said. “It’s an opportunity to coach one of the best college football programs in the country. I don’t have to leave the city and get into that ‘Hey I’m going to be somewhere for two years and then look for another job.’

“My wife worked at Viterbo University so she can continue her career. I got a chance to teach a long time at Central and then be a coach for one of the best college football teams in America. It was pretty easy to say La Crosse is home.”

UW-L coach Matt Janus said he’s looked to Anderson for guidance since he arrived in La Crosse in 2017. Even 50 years in, he’s still a critical voice in the Eagles decision making.

“When I became the head coach in 2020 that relationship grew even further,” Janus said. “He’s my guy. He’s who I run everything by and if I want that type of opinion on bigger matters that are more than X’s and O’s, I run them by him. He’s a tremendous mentor to me and obviously has done a lot for this program, the coaches and all the guys he’s gotten to coach.

The honors at both games gave Anderson the opportunity to see his impact with players from Central and UW-L returning to see him honored. Even more than that, Anderson said he appreciated the chance to catch up with family that visited over the weekend.

“The week in that respect was an honor and I’m humbled that they’d want to honor my 50 years of coaching,” Anderson said. “Yesterday I had all of my family in now and it was a big deal to see all of them.”

“It’s all of that plus all of the players who have come back. There’s been so many players who have come and sent messages, called, etc. It’s been great to reconnect with them because they’ve been busy in their lives as well.”