UW-La Crosse football: Eagles could see three-headed monster at quarterback

With last year’s quarterback Jacob Parks graduating, UW-La Crosse football coach Matt Janus is in the position of having to pick the quarterback to lead his team into the 2022 season.

His options are plentiful in senior Cade Garcia and sophomore Keyser Helterbrand with the rising sophomore Austin Larson in play. His decision, at least as of UW-L Media Day on Aug. 11, ventured off the beaten path.

Why play one when you can play two…or even three?

“We’re going to play both of them and I’m not sure we’re not going to play three,” Janus said. “If you want to look at who takes the first series, I don’t know. We have two talented guys there. I’m not sure if Larson continues to have the spring he had carry over that there won’t be three. I’m just feeling really confident in what each of those guys are doing and I think they know it.”

Janus’ unique solution comes from having a unique group of potential starters. While it’s not something he’s done or seen in his career, Janus thinks each guy can bring something different to the table as the head of their offense that can be tested in the early part of the season.

“What’s really cool about that whole room is they’re all different,” Janus said. “Cade is so good with the RPO package. He’s basically like a coach on the field with how much he understands where to go with the ball. Keyser has that athletic ability. He’s lighting in a bottle that can strike whenever. With Austin’s arm, I think if he continues to do the things he did last spring we might be playing three.”

Garcia came into fall camp with an advantage over Helterbrand and Larson, having thrown eight touchdown passes last year as a backup to Parks. Helterbrand missed the entire 2021 season with a foot injury in preseason camp while Larson was restricted to a third-string role with little in-game action.

“It was nice to get on the field and get live reps,” Garcia said. “Practice is one thing. It’s full speed but you’re not getting tackled. If something breaks down, you’re not going to get hit. It’s a little more speed and a little bit more adrenaline. I think it was awesome to get some live reps.”

Helterbrand appeared in two games for the Eagles in 2019, rushing for a touchdown against UW-Oshkosh. Mobility and athleticism is what separates Helterbrand from his competition, but said he needed spring and fall camp to get those reps that benefited Garcia.

“The spring was really big for me getting back in the grove,” Helderbrandt said. “Relearning the offense was great for me and I’m ready for any opportunities that come my way…I’m just going to take advantage of whatever they give me in fall camp.”

Larson threw for 1,928 passing yards and 23 touchdowns as a senior at Onalaska in 2019, but has gotten to display the throwing arm Janus is high on with an in-game pass for the Eagles. Janus sees his quarterbacks swapping on different series — or even switching on the same series — in order to find the one that works best long term.

“We just feel like we’re really talented, so let’s use them all,” Janus said. “Let’s use that room the same way you’d use two really good defensive ends or linebackers that switch off each series.”

There is one drawback to having multiple quarterbacks switching in and out. According to sophomore wide receiver Jack Stuber, it’s harder for other players to get in a rhythm with different quarterbacks at the helm.

“At times with the quarterback it’s tough not working with one specific quarterback all the time,” Stuber said. “It changes your game a little bit but it’s cool to see that we have two, maybe three guys that can take that starting position. It’s exciting.”

UW-L’s aerial attack was critical in their scoring last season with 34 of their 57 touchdowns coming on passing plays. The Eagles ranked fifth in the WIAC in passing yards — averaging 235.9 yards per game — while ranking just below UW-Whitewater and UW-Stout in passing efficiency.

There still seems to be plans to have one go-to quarterback when the Eagles are through with their non-conference schedule. Garcia said that finding chemistry and learning as a group is still a key to their fall camp.

“When (Offensive coordinator Mike) McGuire got here, he outlined to us that it was important to have good chemistry in the quarterback room,” Garcia said. “Keyser is one of my best friends. I don’t think we have a rivalry with each other, we’re just trying to push each other to be better. Obviously we both want to play, all of us do. At the end of the day, it’s whatever’s best for the team.”

The Eagles will play an intrasquad scrimmage on Saturday at Veterans Memorial Sports Complex at 5 p.m.