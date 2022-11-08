UW-La Crosse football: Elijah Alt's transforms from freshman quarterback to All-American safety

After his freshman year at Upper Iowa University, quarterback Elijah Alt decided it was time for a change or two.

First, a change of scenery. Alt headed one hour north to join a UW-La Crosse football program that was on the rise under coach Mike Schmidt.

“I guess it really just came down to wanting to go to a place that had a strong tradition in their program,” Alt said. “There was a winning culture being built here and I wanted to be a part of that.”

The second change was an even bigger leap than 60 miles. When he made the move to UW-L, the River Valley High School product that scored 52 touchdowns as a senior decided to move on from being an offensive weapon and try being a defensive back.

Alt, now a senior safety, hadn’t played a lot of defensive back in his early years, but his athleticism and offensive experience were part of what led him to making such a huge jump with his collegiate career.

“I felt more natural at the position,” Alt said. “It put me in a position to make some plays and rely on my athletic ability. The scheme was simple, which allowed us to play fast so that was intriguing. Once I made the switch, I did whatever I could to get better with each and every rep.”

“It was a tough decision but I had support around me and they were encouraging. I felt I knew what my potential could be, so with each rep I tried to get the most out of it and see how far I could go.”

Getting reps has never been an issue for Alt, often pulling teammates aside after practice to work on something new he’s seen or learned. Coach Matt Janus, the Eagles defensive coordinator when Alt arrived, credits the attention to detail to Alt’s success.

“I love that guy,” Janus said. “He’s everything that you’d want to coach…He’s so coachable. You never tell him anything more than once. Everything you tell him, he corrects. The amount of attention to detail he pays to his technique and how he inches back. All those little details average players don’t think about. He’s great because he focuses on that stuff.”

Alt saw the field sparingly his first two seasons, finishing 2018 with 11 tackles and 2019 with a dozen. The third game of the 2021 season is when Alt said it clicked just what he could do at the position.

Against the highly ranked Division II team from Grand Valley State, Alt had a team-high 11 tackles. He also got his first career interception, his first forced fumble and his first fumble recovery. While it proved fruitless on the day as the Eagles lost 45-24, Alt realized he could be a major factor.

“Going to play at a Division II school that was top five in the country and getting to make some plays and help the team was special to me,” Alt said. “It was when I realized that I could be pretty good and it went from there.”

How that season finished was with a team-high 86 tackles to go with seven interceptions, the most of any player in the WIAC last year and most by an Eagles defender since 2006.

The accolades for his campaign included an All-WIAC first-team pick, a spot on the AP All-American second team and another on the D3Football.com All-American third team.

“It was super rewarding,” Alt said. “Coming in as a freshman it’s tough, you may not see a lot of time on the field. You’ve got to understand there’s going to be a lot of growth involved and you’ve got to maintain that confidence and come in with a positive attitude and mindset to try and get the most out of your abilities.”

Through nine games this season, Alt has been an anchor in a secondary that has seen injuries and rotation. The sports management major has 46 tackles and six pass deflections.