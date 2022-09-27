UW-La Crosse football: How the gap between UW-Whitewater and the Eagles shrunk

Ahead of his biggest game since taking over as head coach of the UW-La Crosse football team, Matt Janus has had a consistent message for his team.

“I’ve told them every single day this week that it’s a great week to be an Eagle,” Janus said. “They’re playing in a massive game and that’s why they come here. That’s why they chose UW-La Crosse, to play in games with this type of magnitude on a national level.”

In years past, it’s been far from easy to be an Eagle when the Warhawks come to town.

Since their last conference championship in 2004, The Eagles have tried and failed to defeat the Warhawks in 17 straight meetings. In that span, Whitewater has won at least a share of the conference title in all but three seasons. That reputation as winners played a part in UW-Whitewater being voted as the favorite to win the conference in a preseason poll.

“Whitewater has been conference champs ever since I got here so it’s always a big game to play them,” senior linebacker A.J. Spychala said. “I’ve got a lot of respect for those guys and what they’ve done over the last 20 years. It’s a good program and it’s always a big game when we play them.”

Picked to finish second in the conference this season was UWL, in part due to how they’ve closed the gap to their rivals since the arrival of Janus in 2017 on Mike Schmidt’s staff. After 10 straight games decided by double-digits, three of the last four meetings have been one-score games.

While a 13-7 result in 2021 added another loss to the record books, the Warhawks baker’s dozen points was the fewest UWL had allowed since its last win in 2004.

“We’ve been so close these last few years,” senior left tackle Ben Hilterbrand said. “The opportunity to come back to them again means a lot to us.”

“I think both of us over the last few years, and this year, we’ve been really good teams,” Janus said. “We’re two of the best teams in the country. We’re physical teams.”

The Warhawks stranglehold on their rivalry with UWL has loosened since the departure of head coach Lance Leipold in 2014. Janus said an embrace of La Crosse in recruiting helped the UWL find players that have given the program their best shot of ending the streak.

“We’ve just preached our experience,” Janus said. “We preached what this place, UW-La Crosse, is all about and the tradition of our football program. That’s what we recruited off of and tried to build. We haven’t tried to mirror them or copy them. We want to do it our way through the experience and we’ve kept chipping away at it.”

No. 9 ranked UWL comes fresh off a bye week after defeating Division II’s Wayne State on the road. The No. 4 ranked Warhawks on the other hand enter Saturday with a win over the 2021 Division III National Champions — Mary Hardin-Baylor (Texas) — on Sept. 10.

It’s a big game with the backdrop to boot. On Thursday, the football team took part in the Oktoberfest torchlight parade in downtown La Crosse. The pomp of the Maple Leaf Parade on Saturday morning will carry over to the big game at Roger Harring Stadium.

There’s no ‘business as usual’ from Janus. No matter the emotion, pressure or festivities, the coach has encouraged his players to embrace everything that’ll come with a top-10 matchup against a rival they’ve spent nearly two decades trying to knock off.

“We’ve had a massive game, we’ve got Oktoberfest going on in our city which is one of the unique things about La Crosse that not a lot of kids get to experience in college,” Janus said. “I’m telling them to go enjoy the moment. Go enjoy what you have, the week leading up to it and everything that’s starting to come.”