UW-La Crosse football: Start of camp means more than practice

While the first practice of fall camp for the UW-La Crosse football team officially went from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., the Eagles had plenty more on their plate than hitting the field.

“Before this practice, we had meetings at eight,” junior defensive end Jack Kelly said. “Right after practice is lunch. After that, we have meetings, special teams meetings. We’re taking our headshots today. We get a nice two hour break and then we come back for our position meeting at night and that’ll be it until we do it again tomorrow. That’s kind of how it’ll be most of fall camp.”

While it may be the start of another season for the likes of Kelly — who recorded four sacks and seven tackles for loss last season — this week doesn’t just mark the first time nearly three dozen freshman play for UW-L. Coach Matt Janus said the football program plays a major role in introducing new players to campus.

“It’s everything,” Janus said. “We’re going over how we act in the cafeteria, how we act in the dorms. We have to go through all those little things. We have 35 freshmen who don’t know where to do laundry or get to their next class. It’s a lot of the little things that’s being taught, not just the schemes.”

Teaching is the major goal for Janus and company early in the camp, and practice is no exception. Alongside developing fundamentals in players’ skills, the Eagles staff is developing players to fit the program’s mold.

“I think we talked about it in meetings that this is going to be a teaching practice the first couple of days,” Janus said. “It’s teaching them how we warm up, how we transition from drill to drill and teaching within our scheme. A lot of teaching but I’m really pleased with where we’re at.”

While the younger Eagles learn the ropes, returning players are trying to shake the off the rust. Senior wide receiver Cam Sorenson had a defender beat on a long pass in 7-on-7 drills, but saw the ball go through his hands. He’d recover with several catches throughout the remainder of practice, knowing he and his teammates will take a while to hit their stride.

“You’re probably going to see that for the first couple of weeks, honestly,” Sorenson said. “Just like in any other sport, especially first day. We got a lot of overload last night with the install and it takes some getting used to, but you get it out early and we’ll be good for the first game.”

That first game — a home opener on Sept. 3 against Dakota State — still sits in the back of his mind as he gets the team acclimated to the system. Janus said he wanted his practices to replicate a game with moments of high and low intensity.

As for player reps, the second-year coach didn’t shy away from saying he’s trying to get his starters prepared for the visiting Trojans four weeks from Saturday. The Eagles have until Sept. 3 to decide on a starting group, with around half a dozen starters from last season having graduated.

“We’re trying to get as many reps as we can to get our guys confidence up, but the reality is we have to get our group ready for our first game against Dakota State,” Janus said. “Do we have equal reps? No, of course not. But all players get an opportunity and a chance to showcase themselves.”