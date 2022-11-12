UW-La Crosse football:

...

The seventh-ranked Eagles (9-1, 6-1) will enter the playoffs off a 31-10 win against UW-Platteville Saturday that clinched them a share of their 34th conference championship.

UW-Whitewater received the automatic playoff bid by virtue of their win versus UWL on Oct. 1. After the loss, the Eagles won-out in six conference games. Their playoff resume also includes a road victory over Wayne State of Division II.

The NCAA playoff berth is the 13th in the program's history and second-straight under head coach Matt Janus. The Eagles defeated Albion (Mich.) 58-23 in the first round last season before losing to eventual finalist North Central (Ill.).

The Eagles are searching for their first championship in 30 years, having defeated Washington & Jefferson 16-12 for the title in 1992. This year's title game is scheduled for Dec. 16 at Navy Marine Corps Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland.