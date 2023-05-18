PELLA, Iowa — The UW-La Crosse softball team will be playing the rest of their NCAA Division III regional with their backs against the wall following a 2-0 loss Friday to Bethal (Minn.).

The Eagles (28-14) will play a win-or-go home game tomorrow in the loser's bracket against either Grinnell or Central (Iowa).

Kayla Simacek of the Royals (35-3) held UWL to just three hits in a complete game effort, striking out nine batters.

The Eagles led off the fourth inning with back-to-back singles by sophomore Kyra Lard and junior Jordyn McCormack. After a fielder's choice put runners at the corners, Simacek sat down the next two batters to get out of the jam.

The Royals took the lead on a throwing error in the fifth before senior Izzy Wilhelm brought home a run with a single in the sixth to make it 2-0.

In total, Simacek sat down eight batters in a row up from the fourth until the Eagles were down to their last out. Sophomore Madi O'Brien doubled to right to keep the game alive, but only for one more at-bat.

Junior Elise Weinzierl saw her four-game winning streak come to an end, striking out just one batter in seven innings. Neither of the two runs she allowed were earned.

UWL plays the loser of Thursday afternoon's meeting between Central and Grinnell at 2:30 p.m. Another loss would end the Eagles season.