The Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association will bring its Get the Scoop 2019 Summer Tour to Tomah Wednesday, Aug. 7.
The tour will visit the Tomah Farmers Market at Gillett Park from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The public is invited to receive free ice cream from the University of Wiscons-Madison's Babcock Hall dairy plant.
The ice cream will be delivered by Randall M. Scoops, a vintage 1957 International Harvester Metro van. The van gets the name Randall for Camp Randall, home of Wisconsin Badgers football, M for Madison, and Scoops is for the ice cream.
Visitors can test their Badger knowledge by taking a pop quiz with a chance to win Badger prizes.
The Alumni Associationprovides financial support for the project, which operates solely on private donations.
The Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing UW–Madison through the financial support of alumni, donors and friends of the university.
