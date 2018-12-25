GREEN BAY – They didn’t change the music outside of Lambeau Field Monday morning.
No one preempted the Christmas carols playing on the loudspeakers and blared Queen’s “We Are The Champions” or Kool & The Gang’s “Celebration” in honor of the Green Bay Packers’ 44-38 come-from-behind overtime victory over the New York Jets one day earlier.
Inside, interim head coach Joe Philbin calmly explained that his guys had done their jobs – played hard, didn’t quit, made some critical plays. No one was mistaking the Packers’ first road victory of the season (in their final opportunity to do so) for something more meaningful in a disappointing season that won’t include the playoffs for the second consecutive year.
All that said, Philbin wanted to make one thing clear: Winning is never meaningless. And there is value in it, even after the loss the previous week in Chicago that extinguished the team’s flickering playoff hopes and led some sects of the team’s passionate fan base to root for improved draft position over actual victories.
“Everything you do, matters,” Philbin explained. “We try to tell the players every week, your preparation matters, what you do in the weight room matters, what you do in the training room matters, what you do in the meeting room, on the practice field. And it correlates to the game, your performance. And I think when you start distinguishing this is important and that isn't, I think you lose sight of (that), and you'll never get to where you really want to be.
“When we were in the locker room after the Chicago game, one of the themes was, ‘Look, we obviously didn’t finish this football game the way you have to finish games to win in the National Football League.’ So objective No. 1 (against the Jets) was, ‘Let’s have a great week of preparation, let’s be committed that when we step on that plane on Saturday, we’re in this thing for the long haul and we’re going to play our tails off."
The Packers (6-8-1) trailed by 14 or more points three times during the game, at 14-0, 21-7 and 35-20. With 9 minutes, 34 seconds left in regulation, they were behind 35-23 and huddling on their own goal-line, 94 yards away from the end zone. From there, they found a way to score two touchdowns and a two-point conversion in regulation to take a short-lived 38-35 lead, then won the game on the first possession of overtime on quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ 16-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams.
“It’s obviously not easy to win. We’ve shown that this year,” Adams said. “We haven’t really done well on the road, but we rallied. That’s all we could do.
“We believed in one another. We know it’s us against the world at this point. People have been counting us out and saying, just because of the record this year, we’re not a great team. But we know the type of people we have, and we know the character we have in this locker room. We just rallied around that.”
Rodgers playing despite being eliminated from playoff contention – as Adams put it, “He doesn’t have to be out there; he can easily be chilling at this point” – also sent a message.
“That it matters. That even when the record isn’t great and you’re not going to the playoffs, that it still matters,” said Rodgers, who completed 37 of 55 passes for a season-high 442 yards and two touchdowns (103.8 rating) while also running five times for 32 yards and two other TDs. “I have a lot of pride. I love competing – in anything. I don’t want to look back in 20 years and wonder, ‘What if I played that game? Could something special have happened?’
“What would it look like to my teammates if they knew I kind of quit on them? I hope my teammates know I’m never going to quit on them. I’m going to battle through anything I’ve got. They did the same.”
