Van M. Frank, 50, La Crosse, was charged June 27 with possession of a firearm by a felon. Police issued a citation to Frank for possessing a loaded firearm in an automobile, which discharged while authorities were searching the vehicle; no one was hurt, according to the criminal complaint.
Van M. Frank
