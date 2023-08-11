U.S. Rep. Derrick Van Orden has requested federal funds to support Gundersen Health System ambulances and emergency equipment for rural Wisconsin residents.

The funding would allow the hospital to provide prehospital care and ambulance transfer in rural communities, helping to ensure patients receive timely and high-quality care.

Van Orden has proposed $600,000 from a United States Department of Agriculture program that funds rural services such as ambulances. The funds would support three new ambulance rigs and 18 paramedics.

"The more of these satellite locations we can have around the district, the sooner we can get to the people, the sooner we can get medical intervention and early outcomes," Van Orden said at a press conference Wednesday. "It's a very important service that Gundersen is providing to the community and I'm very proud to be able to help them further their service."

Tom Tornstrom, administrative director of Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance, said the additional ambulances and staffing would help serve the southwest Wisconsin region.

Gundersen Health System currently has a hospital in Hillsboro and has ambulance service partnership with other hospitals in the region that would be impacted by the additional emergency equipment.

Faster emergency medical service response times improve patient outcomes. Many rural emergency services providers struggle to provide timely care due to large coverage areas and extended travel distances.

Emergency medical service call times in America's rural communities are nearly 20 to 30 percent higher than in suburban and urban areas, according to the Rural Health Care Association.

Each year, the House Appropriations Committee collects community development project requests from Members of Congress for consideration in the upcoming appropriations bill.

Funding is directed to local government or nonprofit entities to carry out projects that are eligible for federal support and benefit the local community. The funding bills must still pass the House, Senate and be signed by the president to become law.

The appropriations bill was green-lit by the Agriculture Committee, which Van Orden sits on, and will go to the House of Representatives for approval in early September.