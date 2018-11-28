The Tomah High School varsity reserve girls basketball is off to a 0-2 start after opening losses at Menomonie and at home against Osseo-Fairchild.
At Menomonie, Tomah led 15-11 at halftime before losing 35-25. Abby Nick led the Timberwolves with eight points. Hope Carlson added seven; Deidre Martin scored three; Savannah Murphy, Amelia Schanhofer and Aisha Eckelberg scored two; and Emily Powell added one.
Osseo-Fairchild led just 20-19 at halftime before pulling away in the second half for a 47-30 victory. Nick made a pair of 3-pointers in the first half and led the Timberwolves with six points. Martin and Amanda Lowry scored five, Powell scored four, Carlson and Moriah Murray both had three, and Schanhofer and Eckelberg scored two each. Tomah made just two of 10 foul shots.
The varsity reserves return to action Friday with a 4:45 contest vs. Mauston.
